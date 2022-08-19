Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,032 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFR. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.75.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock opened at $139.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

