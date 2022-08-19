Treasury Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD) Shares Down 1.8%

Treasury Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSRMD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 9,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 34,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
Treasury Metals Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.
Treasury Metals Company Profile
Treasury Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Goliath gold mining project, Goldcliff property, and Lara property. The company was founded on December 31, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
