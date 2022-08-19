Trek Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Trek Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $236.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.35 and a 200 day moving average of $230.38.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

