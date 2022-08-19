Trek Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after acquiring an additional 845,924 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 473,175 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,214,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,205,000 after acquiring an additional 317,232 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

