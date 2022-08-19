Trek Financial LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $8,539,770,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $362,598,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 131,594.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395,391 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 201.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBLX opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 1.88. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.94.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,280. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

