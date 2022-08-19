Trek Financial LLC Invests $124,000 in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSQ opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

