Trek Financial LLC Invests $215,000 in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,406,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,601,000 after purchasing an additional 980,260 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 35,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WES. Wolfe Research began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 3.0 %

In other Western Midstream Partners news, SVP Robert W. Bourne bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $787,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert W. Bourne purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WES opened at $28.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 3.09.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

