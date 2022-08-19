Trek Financial LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 610.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPDN opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $17.79.
