Trek Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,105,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $46.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $49.61.

