Trek Financial LLC Sells 1,341 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Trek Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 14,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Melius began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

