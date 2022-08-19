Trek Financial LLC Sells 1,584 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBRA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBRA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

