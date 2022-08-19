Trek Financial LLC Takes $237,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SLY opened at $91.83 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.12 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.06.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.