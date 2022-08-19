Trek Financial LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMAR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PMAR opened at $31.67 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $32.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97.

