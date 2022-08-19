Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $8.06

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $8.30. Tremor International shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 660 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TRMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Tremor International Trading Down 4.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $595.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tremor International
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tremor International by 1,660.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 46,540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tremor International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tremor International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.
About Tremor International
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
