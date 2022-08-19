Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $8.06

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $8.30. Tremor International shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 660 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Tremor International Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $595.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tremor International

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.50 million. Tremor International had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tremor International Ltd will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tremor International by 1,660.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 46,540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tremor International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tremor International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.