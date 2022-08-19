Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Rating Lowered to Underperform at National Bankshares

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$0.55. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.10 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$0.27.

Shares of TV stock opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.81 million and a P/E ratio of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.92. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$2.70.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$117.95 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trevali Mining will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

