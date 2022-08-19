Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.27. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

