UBS Group Cuts Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Price Target to CHF 2,720

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from CHF 3,300 to CHF 2,720 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Interroll from CHF 3,356 to CHF 2,990 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Interroll alerts:

Interroll Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IRRHF opened at $2,254.45 on Tuesday. Interroll has a 52-week low of $2,254.45 and a 52-week high of $2,254.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,117.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,894.66.

Interroll Company Profile

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.