UBS Group Trims Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Target Price to GBX 1,116

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNNGet Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,396.00.

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SNN opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 21.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 5.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 92.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.