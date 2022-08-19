UBS Group Trims Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Target Price to GBX 1,116

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,396.00.

NYSE SNN opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 21.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 5.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 92.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

