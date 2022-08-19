UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,425 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UMB Financial were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in UMB Financial by 2,105.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 49,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $330,924.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $330,924.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st.

UMBF stock opened at $98.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average of $93.81. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.91.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

