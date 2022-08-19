United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Head-To-Head Analysis

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) and Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Therapeutics and Applied Molecular Transport’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics $1.69 billion 6.03 $475.80 million $13.21 16.91 Applied Molecular Transport N/A N/A -$100.29 million ($3.49) -0.52

United Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Molecular Transport. Applied Molecular Transport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

94.7% of United Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of United Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Therapeutics and Applied Molecular Transport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Applied Molecular Transport 0 1 2 0 2.67

United Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $250.14, suggesting a potential upside of 11.95%. Applied Molecular Transport has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,537.36%. Given Applied Molecular Transport’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Molecular Transport is more favorable than United Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares United Therapeutics and Applied Molecular Transport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics 35.27% 15.50% 11.95% Applied Molecular Transport N/A -93.44% -71.84%

Risk & Volatility

United Therapeutics has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Molecular Transport has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Therapeutics beats Applied Molecular Transport on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients. The company also engages in developing Tyvaso DPI, a dry powder inhalation form of Tyvaso; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; RemoPro and Ralinepag for the treatment of PAH; Aurora-GT, a gene therapy product to rebuild the blood vessels in the lungs; and Tyvaso PERFECT and TETON studies, which are the studies of Tyvaso in patients with World Health Organization (WHO) Group 3 pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (PH-COPD). It has licensing and collaboration agreements with DEKA Research & Development Corp. to develop a semi-disposable system for the subcutaneous delivery of treprostinil; MannKind Corporation to develop and license treprostinil inhalation powder and the Dreamboat device; and Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop Ralinepag. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications. It develops AMT-126, a GI-selective oral fusion of interleukin 22, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for diseases related to intestinal epithelium barrier function defects. The company, through its technology platform, designs and develops various oral biologic therapeutic modalities, such as peptides, proteins, antibodies, antibody fragments, and ribonucleic acid therapeutics. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

