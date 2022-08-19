United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives $1,115.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,115.00.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report on Monday, June 27th.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

About United Utilities Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.6811 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

