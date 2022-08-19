UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,310,845 shares.The stock last traded at $3.64 and had previously closed at $3.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TIGR. TheStreet lowered shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

UP Fintech Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $588.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in UP Fintech by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 50,819 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth about $938,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in UP Fintech by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 217,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in UP Fintech by 77.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,313 shares during the period. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

See Also

