Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 833.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 156,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,289,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $242.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.03 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.71 EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.71.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.