Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Stock Price Down 10.1%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.07. 54,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 274,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Valens Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

About Valens

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

