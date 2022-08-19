Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Price Up 3.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $133.00 to $139.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Valero Energy traded as high as $117.74 and last traded at $116.92. 46,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,079,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.31.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.62.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.84.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

