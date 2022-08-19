Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 12,267 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $9,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 533,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 456,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,158,000 after acquiring an additional 180,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,658,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Saturday, August 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Sanderson Farms Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $204.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.82 and a 12-month high of $221.63.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $7.58. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanderson Farms Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.