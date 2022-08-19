Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.22.

SRE opened at $170.44 on Friday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.82.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

