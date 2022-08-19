Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 10,920 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.60.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $281.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.64. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

