Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,943,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334,572 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $10,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,782,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,542 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,433,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,519,000 after acquiring an additional 846,198 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5,407.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 717,275 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,223,000 after acquiring an additional 591,576 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWO. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $5.09 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $6.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

