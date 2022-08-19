Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.84 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $310.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.73. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.