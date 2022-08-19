Van ECK Associates Corp Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Novavax were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,839,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Novavax by 19.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Novavax by 3,018.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Novavax by 15.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Novavax to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $37.18 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $277.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

