Van ECK Associates Corp Has $9.96 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 126.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,233 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 64,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 51,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000.

VNQ opened at $100.58 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

