Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,551 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,255 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 59,478 shares during the period. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

BHC opened at $5.75 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

