Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,499 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

ARI stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

