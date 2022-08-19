Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,420 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 42.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABR. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

