Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,111 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,562,000 after purchasing an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,484,000 after purchasing an additional 263,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $446,572,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty stock opened at $64.61 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

