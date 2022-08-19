Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,206 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $12,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 127,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VTR opened at $49.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 980.60, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,600.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

