Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 701,225 Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,973,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 701,225 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of Gold Standard Ventures worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sun Valley Gold LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 48,576,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GSV shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures to C$0.65 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.30 to C$0.55 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.66 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Gold Standard Ventures Stock Performance

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSV opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.02. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

