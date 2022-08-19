Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,814 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,885,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,709,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.66.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day moving average of $103.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

