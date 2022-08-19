Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,814 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UDR. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.