Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 108,855 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,855 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Deer Park Road Corp grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 2,131,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 279.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 195,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 144,244 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

NYSE CIM opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $116.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

