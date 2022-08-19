Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 190,164 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190,164 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $433.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $407.75 and its 200-day moving average is $435.02.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.