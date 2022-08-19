Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,326 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $426,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.8 %

CL stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,368 shares of company stock worth $10,172,933. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

