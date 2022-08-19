Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 6,061 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,291 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $993,440,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $938,890,000 after acquiring an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express Stock Up 0.5 %

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

AXP stock opened at $164.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.87 and a 200-day moving average of $168.01. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

