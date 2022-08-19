Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 875 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $333.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.44. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KGI Securities cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.61.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

