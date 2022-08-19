Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.17 and last traded at $45.28. 373,036 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 353,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.45.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20.

