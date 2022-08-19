Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,794 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLV. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $81.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.50. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $106.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.