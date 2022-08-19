Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €75.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VAR1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Varta in a report on Monday, August 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) price target on shares of Varta in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.20 ($66.53) target price on Varta in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

ETR VAR1 opened at €79.18 ($80.80) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 29.46. Varta has a 1 year low of €67.88 ($69.27) and a 1 year high of €137.50 ($140.31). The company has a fifty day moving average of €79.67 and a 200 day moving average of €85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

