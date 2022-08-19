VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,619,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,442,890 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VEON were worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 973,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 70,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $825.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. VEON Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 6.87%.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

