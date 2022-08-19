Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Verra Mobility from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.80.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.23. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

