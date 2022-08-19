Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Verra Mobility from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.80.
Verra Mobility Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ VRRM opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.23. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Verra Mobility Company Profile
Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.